‘It melts my heart’: Dozens of Charlotte children receive holiday cheer through Giving Tree event

CHARLOTTE — Christmas came early for dozens of children and their families from Tuckaseegee Elementary thanks to Amazon’s local Giving Tree event on Tuesday.

Local workers from the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Charlotte delivered clothes, toys, bicycles and more to 27 families chosen by the school.

“To be able to come in and wrap our arms around families, for them to know we care about them. To let them know not only are we teaching their kids, but that we are soliciting partners to wrap around and provide support not only at the beginning of the year but for Christmas. It melts my heart,” said Latresha Wilson, principal at Tuckaseegee Elementary School.

Earlier this year, Amazon gifted the school more than $13,000 worth of school supplies.

