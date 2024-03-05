‘It was heartbreaking’: Family of teen killed behind restaurant seeks answers

CHARLOTTE — The family of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in the parking lot behind a restaurant is having a hard time coming to grips with unimaginable tragedy.

The mother of a teen, who did not want to reveal her identity due to safety concerns, told Channel 9 that she is having a hard time wrapping her head around what led to the deadly shooting of her son.

“It has been really hard on us. Just the thought of waking up and knowing he’s not here. It was heartbreaking,” she said.

On March 1, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to the Longhorn Steakhouse on Old Mallard Creek Road, off Mallard Creek Road in University City.

At the scene, Jorden Anthony Wood was found deceased.

Witnesses told officers they saw a red Dodge Challenger leave the scene, come back, then leave again. They also apparently heard a gunshot.

Wood’s mother said her son was just getting his life started.

“He wanted to work with his uncle Thedrick and at the warehouse when he turned 18,” Wood’s mother explained. “He’s going to get his license at 18. And I was going to try to get him a car.”

Wood’s uncle Thedrick Wallace said the 17-year-old never failed to make those around him smile.

Thedrick Wallace, Uncle

“I mean, just an outgoing person, full of life,” Wallace explained. “He was a good child and helped me and he was there for me. You know? He protected me. And now he’s gone.”

Now, his loved ones are leaving this message for the person who pulled the trigger.

“If you if you did this to my nephew, please come forward. Please come forward. I mean, this is another life innocent life that you have taken,” Wallace said.

The family is also asking for help with the funeral arrangements via a GoFundMe that has been created.

