Italian bistro, market Mano Bella opening in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Mano Bella Artisan Foods is set to deliver an authentic Italian experience in its new SouthPark home.

Chef Raffaele Patrizi and wife Madison are behind that 3,500-square-foot bistro and market, which opens Friday. Mano is in the former Bit by Seoul Food space in the upscale Morrison shopping complex.

It’s a chance for the couple to build on Raffaele’s Italian roots and carve out a place where the focus is on the food, artistry and experience. For example, the space has a pastificio, where Raffaele makes pasta by hand.

“It’s about the craft,” Raffaele says. “So much of the artistry is being lost. That’s something we’re learning when we go back to Italy.”

