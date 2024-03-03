‘It’s a huge moment’: Former West Meck football star talks NFL combine experience

INDIANAPOLIS — A former West Mecklenburg High School standout was in awe that he was at one of the NFL’s biggest scouting events on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Delmar “D.J.” Glaze said he met with nearly every team at the combine, including the Panthers. He says its a dream come true.

“You dream about making it to this level when you are little. Just being here and actually seeing it first hand, it’s a huge moment. I’m excited,” Glaze said.

Glaze started every game for the University of Maryland this season, anchoring the offensive line that finished with the top-ranked passing offense in the conference.

He’s one of many on the long list of Charlotte-area talent at the NFL Combine, which ends on Sunday.

Next month, he’ll be waiting to hear his name at the NFL Draft.

(WATCH: Panthers explore quarterback options at NFL Scouting Combine)

Panthers explore quarterback options at NFL Scouting Combine

©2024 Cox Media Group