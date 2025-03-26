James L. Dorton Park reopens in Concord after $60M renovation

CONCORD, N.C. — James L. Dorton Park reopened Tuesday after being closed for over a year for renovations funded by a $60 million bond approved in November 2022.

The park, located in Concord, underwent extensive upgrades, including a new playground, expanded parking, and improvements to the multi-purpose field. These enhancements are part of the city’s first Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond in nearly 40 years, which aims to renovate five existing parks and build four new ones.

“It’s a special moment for our community as we unveil the incredible renovations that will bring new life, new energy and new memories to this park and this community,” said Parks and Recreation deputy director Jay Tryon.

According to the Independent Tribune, the renovations at James L. Dorton Park include an updated restroom with an inclusive changing table, which is capable of holding several hundred pounds.

The park also features two new pedestrian bridges, disc golf expansion from nine holes to 18 holes, stream restoration, and resurfaced tennis courts with added pickleball lines.

The inclusive changing table was provided by the nonprofit Willow’s Wish Foundation, founded by Mark Dail, whose daughter Willow was born with a rare Trisomy condition.

This table is one of the first in North Carolina and the first in Cabarrus County. James L. Dorton Park, named after former City Alderman James Dorton, first opened in 2001 and spans 24 acres.

Dorton’s wife, Margaret, and daughter, Louise, attended the reopening ceremony.

With the completion of Dorton Park, the city of Concord takes a significant step forward in enhancing community spaces, providing inclusive amenities, and fostering connections among residents.

