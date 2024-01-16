Janet Jackson heats up Charlotte’s summer concert season

CHARLOTTE — PNC Music Pavilion’s summer schedule is heating up!
On Tuesday, the venue announced on its social media that Janet Jackson will bring her “Together Again Tour” there on July 14. Nelly will also perform.
Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
Other artists scheduled to perform at PNC Music Pavilion this year are listed below:
Hozier – April 23
Needtobreathe – April 25
Foo Fighters – May 9 (sold out)
Judas Priest – May 14
Niall Horan – June 5
Hardy – June 14
Alanis Morissette – June 26
Foreigner and Styx – July 13
Janet Jackson – July 14
Sammy Hagar – July 19
Third Eye Blind – July 23
Creed – July 24
New Kids on the Block – July 27
Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman and others – Aug. 2
Hank Williams Jr. – Aug. 9
Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago – Aug. 13
Thirty Seconds to Mars – Aug. 20
Green Day – Aug. 26
(Comedy) Sebastian Maniscalco – Sept. 14
Hootie & The Blowfish – Sept. 19
