Janet Jackson heats up Charlotte’s summer concert season

CHARLOTTE — PNC Music Pavilion’s summer schedule is heating up!

On Tuesday, the venue announced on its social media that Janet Jackson will bring her “Together Again Tour” there on July 14. Nelly will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.

Other artists scheduled to perform at PNC Music Pavilion this year are listed below:

Hozier – April 23

Needtobreathe – April 25

Foo Fighters – May 9 (sold out)

Judas Priest – May 14

Niall Horan – June 5

Hardy – June 14

Alanis Morissette – June 26

Foreigner and Styx – July 13

Janet Jackson – July 14

Sammy Hagar – July 19

Third Eye Blind – July 23

Creed – July 24

New Kids on the Block – July 27

Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman and others – Aug. 2

Hank Williams Jr. – Aug. 9

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago – Aug. 13

Thirty Seconds to Mars – Aug. 20

Green Day – Aug. 26

(Comedy) Sebastian Maniscalco – Sept. 14

Hootie & The Blowfish – Sept. 19

