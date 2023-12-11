Jewish community members gather for Hanukkah concert in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Members of Charlotte’s Jewish community came together on Sunday night for a concert in Uptown.

The event was held at Le Meridien on South McDowell Street. It was hosted by the Center for Jewish Life and featured Israeli-American hip-hop artist Nissim Black.

Black performed as event attendees began lighting four of the Menorah’s candles for Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday observed over eight days.

Rabbi Yossi Groner says the event promoted unity as people from all walks of life came to join the celebration.

“People from all walks of life are here to celebrate. It’s a way to sort of express their unity to each other, and of course, Israel is on our minds,” Rabbi Groner said. “They hope that things will settle down in the Holy Land.”

Black grew up in Seattle before moving to Israel, where his music career took off.

