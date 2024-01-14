Jewish Federation of Charlotte travels to Israel

CHARLOTTE — One hundred days after the extremist group Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel, the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte is traveling to Israel to stand against anti-semitism.

On Sunday, the group heads out to Israel following what the Associated Press reports as the deadliest attack of the country’s history.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte sent Channel 9 a statement last week on the anti-semitism felt by the Jewish community in Charlotte.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from the Charlotte community, yet many members of the Charlotte Jewish community are experiencing hatred and isolation right here at home.”

The FBI says hate crimes against Jewish people across the country have surged since the initial attack.

