Johnson C. Smith football given highest pre-season ranking in school history

CHARLOTTE — Johnson C. Smith University’s football team is entering the new season with its highest pre-season ranking in school history, poised to finish second in the CIAA.

The Golden Bulls achieved the ranking following a school record eight-game win streak.

Caldwell emphasized the importance of academics in the team’s culture, noting that the habits developed in the classroom carry over to their performance on the field.

“We’ve steady built the foundation from the first year, focusing on academics,” said Brevin Caldwell, a Charlotte native and wide receiver for the team.

Both Caldwell and defensive lineman Lamone Hill Junior were named to the preseason all-conference team.

