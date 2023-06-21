Johnson C. Smith University announces new president

CHARLOTTE — Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte announced Wednesday that they have named Dr. Valerie Kinloch as their 15th president.

Dr. Kinloch is a graduate of JSCU and has been a member of its Board of Trustees for over two years.

She currently serves as the Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh and has also held positions at multiple universities including: The Ohio State University, Teachers College-Columbia University, and the University of Houston-Downtown.

She takes the place of former president Clarence D. Armbrister, who retired in June.

Armbrister joined JCSU in 2018 and will stay on as a senior advisor to the new president until 2024.

The Charleston, S.C., native and her husband will move to Charlotte this summer prior to her start date of August 1.

