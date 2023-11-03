Johnson & Wales University to host annual Cultural Cuisine Celebration

CHARLOTTE — Johnson & Wales University has announced it will be hosting an event designed to embrace diversity and celebrate different cultures Friday afternoon.

The annual Cultural Cuisine Celebration will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the University Events Center on West Trade Street.

The university said it would allow local college students, chefs, and faculty to share their culture and traditions with the Johnson & Wales community.

The Cultural Cuisine Celebration is a campus-wide event that includes several departments.

Several foods and beverages by ethnic groups from all over the world, including Caribbean, English, Hawaiian, Indian, Latin, Persian, and Native American, will be shared.

The collaboration is made possible by several campus entities, including the College of Food Innovation and Technology, the Office of Student Engagement, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Task Force.

