CHARLOTTE — Johnson & Wales University is using the DoubleTree by Hilton in Uptown for upperclassmen housing.

The hotel on West Trade Street hotel was set to close this summer.

The plan is to convert it into apartment-style housing for students.

It will be able to house 450 students starting this fall.

We do not know how this will impact Hilton employees.

