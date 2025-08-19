Joint investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl and firearm in Blowing Rock

Two suspects from Blowing Rock have been charged with drug trafficking following a joint investigation by the Caldwell County and Watauga County Sheriff’s Offices, according to reports.

The investigation, which took place on August 12, led to the arrest of Latosha N. Townsend, 31, and Cody M. Miller, 30, both of Blowing Rock, The Watauga Democrat reported. They were charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl after approximately 17 grams of the drug and a firearm were seized from their vehicle.

“These drug dealers think they can travel through our county without consequences. We are sending a strong message to all drug dealers. You better stay out of Caldwell County,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin H. Bean in a news release.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle stop occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 12. During the stop, K-9 Raven alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the fentanyl and firearm.

Both Townsend and Miller were issued $75,000 secured bonds. The narcotics seized have a total street value of $3,400, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: 25-year-old man arrested, charged in Watauga County shooting death