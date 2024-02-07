JPMorgan Chase to add 15-plus branches in Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to continue growing its branch network in the Charlotte region. The New York City-based bank revealed on Tuesday a multibillion-dollar investment in its branch network across the nation.

Chase plans to add 500 branches, renovate 1,700 locations and hire 3,500 employees across its U.S. footprint over the next three years. As part of the expansion, the bank will add 15-plus branches in the Charlotte market by the end of 2026, a spokesperson said. Its original plans included adding four branches here by the end of 2024.

Marianne Lake, CEO of consumer and community banking at Chase, said branches provide valuable benefits to clients across its footprint.

