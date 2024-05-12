JROTC cadets participate in campus clean up as part of National Day of Service

CHARLOTTE — Local Junior Reserve Officer Training Core Cadets put their skills to use on Saturday with a campus cleanup.

More than a dozen cadets met at Hawthorne Academy in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, where they painted buildings, power washed, and trimmed trees.

Leaders told Channel 9 that at least 18 cadets took part in Saturday’s clean-up efforts, which were part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service.

“Every Friday we have PT, and we like to have the environment clean,” Jamie Coello-Amaya, Command Sergeant Major with the JROTC, said. “Who would want to come out and have their whole space messed up?”

The cadets don’t just clean up their campuses; they participate in other clean-up events the Belmont neighborhood hosts as well.

