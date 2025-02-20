Local

Judge denies request for Rock Hill man to be released from mental hospital after killing 2

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The family of one of the victims in a double shooting says the man charged with their murders will not be released back into the community.

Tim Barber and his brother-in-law Robbin Thompson were killed while going to pick up some cabinets near Rock Hill in 2019.

Jimar Neely was accused of attacking, shooting, and killing the pair.

In 2022, Neely pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He was then placed in a mental health facility.

Last month, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health asked a judge to release Neely into a group home environment.

However, Barber’s wife told Channel 9 that a judge denied that request.

