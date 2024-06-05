Local

Judge green-lights sale of 2 Charlotte-area hospitals

By Michael Praats, wsoctv.com

Mask Changes Novant Health, Atrium Health, Caromont Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health are all removing mask requirements for patients, visitors, and team members on Tuesday. (WSOC)

By Michael Praats, wsoctv.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The sale of two regional hospitals can move forward, despite opposition from the federal government.

The $320 million deal has come under fire by the Federal Trade Commission. In January, the FTC filed a request for a temporary injunction asking a judge to pause the sale of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center.

PREVIOUS: Feds sue to block Novant from acquiring 2 Lake Norman-area hospitals

The feds claimed “the loss of competition would likely result in millions of dollars in increased healthcare costs.”

There are also consequences for the public if the sale does not move forward, mainly that Davis Regional would be forced to close.

On Wednesday, Judge Kenneth Bell denied the petition, giving Novant Health the green light to acquire the hospitals. Bell said Novant promised not to increase prices at either hospital for at least three years.

The FTC is still continuing its own investigation into the merger but for now, there’s nothing stopping Novant from buying the hospitals.

(WATCH BELOW: Novant Health offers help to mothers with postpartum depression)

Novant Health offers help to mothers with postpartum depression

©2024 Cox Media Group

Michael Praats

Michael Praats, wsoctv.com

Michael is an investigative producer for Channel 9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read