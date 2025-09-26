Judge imposes 7-10 year sentence for 66-year-old habitual larcenist

HICKORY, N.C. — A 66-year-old Hickory man has been sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison for property crimes and his habitual felon status.

Harold Dean Kanupp pleaded guilty to charges including felony larceny, attempted felony larceny, and habitual larceny, admitting his habitual felon status on Wednesday.

Kanupp’s sentence was extended due to his prior felony convictions, which include larceny charges from September 2019 and February 2007 in Catawba County, and a break-and-enter motor vehicle charge from May 1995 in Burke County.

His habitual larceny conviction was based on previous misdemeanor and felony larceny convictions dating back to 1995.

In October 2023, Kanupp was recorded on video stealing a lawn mower from a business. He was later identified as the driver in the footage.

In June 2024, he was stopped by police while riding a stolen lawn mower along U.S. 70 in Hickory, which he attempted to sell from jail.

In December 2024, Kanupp was caught on video taking a generator without paying for it at a self-checkout, although he paid for accompanying food items.

In August 2025, while on probation and wearing an ankle monitor, Kanupp stole a leaf blower from a work truck, which was also captured on video.

The investigations were conducted by the Catawba and Hickory Police Departments, with Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons prosecuting the case.

Kanupp will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

