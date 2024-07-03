Judge increases bond for driver in deadly crash.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A defense attorney requested a hearing Wednesday in Gaston County asking for a lower bond for the man accused of causing a deadly crash but instead, it more than tripled.

The prosecutor was happy to have the judge review the case because he wanted to bring up past charges against the suspect and ask for a higher bond.

David Pope is accused of hitting and killing James Mitchell on Jan. 28 while he was walking home along New Hope Road.

Mitchell’s fiancée missed the hearing but was elated when she learned the judge tripled Pope’s bond to $500,000.

She said Mitchell had walked to a store, near their home on South New Hope Road.

Mitchell was about five minutes from home when Pope’s attorney said Pope drove off the road and hit him.

Pope’s attorney also said a blood test revealed that meth was in his system.

His bond was previously set at $150,000 for felony death by motor vehicle.

“He’s a threat to every law abiding citizen”

Pope’s attorney asked to have it cut in half. He told the judge Pope stayed at the scene after the crash and said he is not a threat to the public.

The prosecutor strongly disagreed with the defense attorney’s claim.

“He is a threat to every law-abiding citizen out there when he is on the road, driving with methamphetamine in his system,” said prosecutor Chad Smith.

He said Pope was wanted in Tennessee when the crash happened, and he has a long criminal record in both states.

Smith said Pope is a flight risk.

“I’m showing 10 failures to appear on his driving record in Gaston County,” Smith said.

He said the original bond was the lowest he had ever seen for this charge.

“I don’t know how you can be more dangerous to the community than running over pedestrians who are walking back from Bojangles,” Smith said.

The judge boosted the bond after hearing Smith.

Pope’s attorney said he hired a toxicologist to test his blood to see if a second test also shows meth in his system.

