Judge lets Charlotte woman’s lawsuit move forward after sewage ruins home

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge is allowing a Charlotte woman’s lawsuit against the city to move forward.

Judge Max Cogburn has officially denied the city of Charlotte's request to dismiss Stephanie Walker's case. She's suing the city after sewage destroyed her home. The city gave her $45K but she says her expenses are much higher.



Judge Max Cogburn denied the city’s motion to dismiss Stephanie Walker’s lawsuit.

Walker is suing the city after sewage destroyed her home nearly a year ago. Her home was flooded with raw sewage when it backed up, spewing from her bathroom. Her floors, cabinets, furniture and many belongings were destroyed.

At first, the city was only offering Walker $15,000 for the raw sewage damage to her home. But after our first report, the city kicked it up to $45,000.

But Walker said her expenses are greater than $45,000.

The case now moves into the discovery phase.

