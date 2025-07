CHARLOTTE — A judge has revoked the bail for a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at the Noda Wandry Apartments in Charlotte.

Kenny Jackson was recently charged with groping a woman while she was lying near a pool reading a book.

On Friday, Judge David Strickland set Jackson’s bond at $50,000 secured.

According to court records, Jackson has a history of sexual battery charges.

