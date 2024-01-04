Judge sentences man in fentanyl death of Gaston County teen

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A judge sentenced a man to up to 5 ½ years in prison for the fentanyl death of a Gaston County teen.

Family members found 16-year-old Abigail Saunderson dead in her bed in September 2022.

Deontae Miller pleaded guilty Wednesday to death by distribution.

He and Saunderson’s boyfriend sold fentanyl to the teen, and she died after taking it, police said.

Saunderson’s boyfriend, Nicholas Ivey, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to three years in prison.

