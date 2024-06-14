Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicked off this morning with a summer camp for kids ages four to six.

Kids took part in crafts, gardening, and listening to traditional music.

Channel 9 spoke with the youth director about the program.

She said events like the one they held are an important way to teach children about their roots.

“I hope they take away a sense of pride in their heritage and that they will want to learn more about coming from the motherland and find out how they can research,” the youth director explained.

The official opening ceremony is Friday at the House of Africa, with the popular drum circle being held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The ceremony will then be followed by a freedom march and unity prayer on Saturday and Sunday.

