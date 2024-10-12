Junk removal company to haul used furniture to Helene victims

Junk Raider out of Charlotte is hauling used furniture to the mountains this weekend to donate to families as the region tries to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Employee James Ritchi saw the devastation first-hand last weekend.

“Lots of trees down,” Ritchi said. “I saw trees everywhere that had been cut just enough to get you through the roads.”

Now, Junk Raider owner Ted Bullard hopes to haul storm debris away to help recovery efforts in western North Carolina.

“So, we have a dump truck and we have a skid steer with a big bucket claw on the front. And we would love to be able to go up into the mountain and help them do a lot of that clean-up,” Bullard said.

However, he said it has been a challenge coordinating with local authorities and hopes it all works out.

“Some of the things we are we are trying to avoid is going up there and not getting in the way,” he said.

