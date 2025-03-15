Jury convicts Union County man of first degree murder

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County jury convicted a 32-year-old man of murder in the first degree on Friday afternoon.

Justin Lamar Richardson was sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole, according to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

The State provided evidence that showed that Richardson engaged in an altercation with Dustin Rape, the victim, on April 5, 2021. The two engaged in a fistfight at Rape’s home and Richardson lost the fight.

Richardson then left and then returned armed with a handgun. He then shot Rape four times and then left the scene, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“We appreciate the jury’s hard work in bringing this murderer to justice,” said District Attorney Trey Robison. “They followed the evidence closely and saw through Mr. Richardson’s untruths. We thank them for their service.”

