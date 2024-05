CHARLOTTE — A jury convicted a man on Tuesday of killing his roommate in northwest Charlotte.

Jurors found Dwayne Evans guilty of multiple charges, including murder.

Investigators said he killed Eric Spells in July 2018.

Spells’ girlfriend reported him missing and police found evidence of an assault in his home on Smallwood Place off Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Officers later found Spells’ body along a road in Union County.





















