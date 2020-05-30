City councilman among several arrested after George Floyd protests turn violent

“About 7:30 p.m. or so is when we started to have issues,” CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said. “About 8 p.m. we had to start moving our officers out of the crowd because the crowd was becoming a bit more aggressive. We had rocks thrown at our officers, bottles thrown at our officers, smashed a window of our car. At that point, we deployed CEU (Civil Emergency Unit). They stole a police bike, snatched it from one of our officers. So we had to go into the crowd and engage the crowd and maintain control.”