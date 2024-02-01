Juvenile flown to hospital after car shot into in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A juvenile was hurt when someone shot into a car on Wednesday in Hickory, police said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Hickory Police Department was responding to a shots fired call when they found out the Long View Police Department was also investigating a shooting.

The departments figured out the incident happened in the area of South Center Street and First Avenue Southeast. Someone had shot into a car there, investigators discovered, hitting someone inside.

The victim, who is under the age of 18, then drove to Hilltop Apartments in Long View. He was flown to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

No one else was hurt, police said.

Hickory police said as of Thursday, no charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-328-5551.

