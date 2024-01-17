K-9 searches for missing 82-year-old woman as temperatures dip to extreme lows

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office said Daisy Stewart, 82, walked away from her home on Longview Road at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Stewart has a history of dementia.

She may have left without a coat or shoes, the sheriff said.

The woman was wearing a black and blue shirt, and black sweatpants.

A K-9 unit and the aviation team are searching for the missing woman.

Temperatures are below-freezing in the area.

Call 911 if you have information.

No further information was released.

