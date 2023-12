OAKBORO, N.C. — A very good boy is on Santa’s nice list.

Joker, a police K-9 in Oakboro, is making Christmas possible for hundreds of local kids in Stanly County.

Joker helped raise $10,000 this year for Toys for Tots and rode through town with Santa to bring Christmas cheer.

Joker and his handler, Officer Jason Eschert, have raised $23,000 for the toy drive in the past three years.

