A Union County K-9 and his handler were commended for helping get a child with autism home.

Deputies found the child walking alone down Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road.

He is non-verbal and couldn’t communicate where he lived.

So, Deputy B Belk and bloodhound Remi used the child’s scent to do a reverse track and found the child’s home a half-mile away.

The child was reunited with his family.

