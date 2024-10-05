Kamala Harris to visit NC to survey Helene aftermath

CHARLOTTE — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to North Carolina on Saturday to survey the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

Harris is expected to receive a briefing about the continued recovery efforts occurring in communities across the state.

She will also meet with individuals impacted by this disaster, see the ongoing distribution of aid, and provide updates on federal actions that are being taken to support emergency response and recovery efforts throughout the southeast.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to join Harris.

Earlier in the week, Harris was in Georgia, where she helped distribute meals, toured the damage, and consoled families hard-hit by the storm, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden, too, visited the disaster zone. During stops over two days in the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia, Biden surveyed the damage and met with farmers whose crops had been destroyed.

