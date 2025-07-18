Kannapolis Cannon Ballers sign 13-year-old jersey contest winner for special game day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — When the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers step on the field next month, they will have a new teammate on the roster.

Thirteen-year-old Griffin is a patient at Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital. He is currently in rehab after surviving a life-threatening brain bleed.

Griffin won the Cannon Ballers’ annual jersey design contest. The team will wear the winning design during the game on August 2.

On Friday, he was surprised with a contract to join the team on that day.

VIDEO: Charlotte Knights wear jerseys designed by Levine Children’s Hospital patient

Charlotte Knights wear jerseys designed by Levine Children’s Hospital patient

