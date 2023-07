KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Matt Goodman, a firefighter in Kannapolis, passed away early Saturday morning while off-duty.

A social media post by the Kannapolis Fire and Police page shared the news.

His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

(WATCH: Community supports Union County firefighter who suffered a heart attack)

Community supports Union County firefighter who suffered a heart attack

©2023 Cox Media Group