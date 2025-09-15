Kannapolis hosts memorial walk for Charlie Kirk

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The town of Kannapolis hosted a walk to remember the life of Charlie Kirk on Saturday.

Participants met at the Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters. When the event began at 6:30 p.m., attendees circled the courtyard loop in front of the building.

Charlie Kirk memorial walk

Following the walk, a vigil was held at Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Salisbury.

A participant said around 500 people showed up for the walk and around 200 went to the vigil.

