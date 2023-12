KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 officer to its team.

K9 Roscoe, a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever, has been trained in tracking and narcotics recovery.

Police said Roscoe is full of energy and is ready to help his partner, sniff out crime, and keep Kannapolis safe.

VIDEO: K9 officers assist SROs at Iredell Statesville Schools

K9 officers assist SROs at Iredell Statesville Schools

©2023 Cox Media Group