CHARLOTTE — Get ready to laugh out loud when comedian and actor Kevin Hart performs at Ovens Auditorium.

Hart will bring his “Acting My Age” tour to Charlotte on Jan. 17, the venue announced on its Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Hart's films have grossed nearly $2 billion throughout his career.

