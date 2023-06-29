Kids in Gastonia learn about healthy eating from farmers, cooks through summer community program

GASTONIA, N.C. — Kids in Gastonia are getting their hands dirty with local farmers to learn more about nutrition this summer.

As part of the community’s Farm to Table initiative, kids will learn about and prepare healthy meals with local farmers and culinary experts. The program is being led by Keep Gastonia Beautiful, with funding from Dominion Energy.

The program also connects farmers with local families struggling with food insecurity while teaching the children in those communities the importance of healthy eating.

More than 500 kids will meet with farmers at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market for hands-on cooking lessons during 18 different events happening over the summer.

