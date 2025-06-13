Kings Mountain Police take new approaches, increase patrol during fentanyl overdoses investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain Police are increasing patrols and partnering with several nearby agencies to combat illegal drugs as they investigate three overdose cases.

Police in Kings Mountain have been investigating three overdose-related cases for several days. Police said they believe these incidents to be connected to fentanyl.

The investigation comes at a time of increased fentanyl related deaths in Cleveland and Gaston counties, the Cleveland County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

KMPD has begun partnering with other agencies to combat illegal narcotics, enhancing investigative strategies and deploying additional resources, the department said.

They also said they would be increasing patrols that are focused on narcotics enforcement in the community.

KMPD has asked that anyone with information on drug activity come forward and call (704)734-0444.

WATCH: Permitless concealed carry bill heads to NC governor despite bipartisan opposition

Permitless concealed carry bill heads to NC governor despite bipartisan opposition

©2025 Cox Media Group