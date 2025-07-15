Kings Mountain residents demand action over foul-smelling, undrinkable water

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Residents in Kings Mountain are expressing concerns due to the bad smell and taste of their water.

According to the Shelby Star, a petition with more than 100 signatures called for the city to take responsibility.

“The water in Kings Mountain has become undrinkable,” the petition said. “Every time I turn on the tap, I’m greeted with a terrible taste that makes it impossible to enjoy. This isn’t just a minor inconvenience—clean, safe water is a basic human need, and it’s essential for our health and well-being.”

The city said they are working with the Department of Environmental Quality to create a plan to get ahead of the so-called organics in the water that are causing it to be unsafe.

