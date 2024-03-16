Knights make change at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights have benched Pepsi in favor of Coke at Truist Field.

The Triple-A baseball team and Charlotte-based Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) — the nation’s largest Coke bottler — confirmed the agreement to CBJ. It begins immediately; last week, Coke Consolidated crews began installing drink dispensers at the ballpark.

Raleigh-based Pepsi Bottling Ventures has held exclusive soft drink, bottled water and sports drink pouring rights at Truist Field since the uptown Charlotte stadium opened in 2014.

Now, Coke will have those same rights spanning soda, water and sports drinks.

“We love that this ballpark is in the middle of the Queen City, we love that this is our headquarters city and we love that we are going to be refreshing fans in our headquarters city,” Heather Hucks, Coke Consolidated’s vice president of consumer connections, told CBJ. “Coca-Cola and hot dogs and popcorn are like the unofficial mascots of baseball.”

