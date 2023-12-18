The Knox Group eyes 2024 start for renovation of downtown Cornelius property

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A mill property in downtown Cornelius is about to draw new investment after another key project nearby was completed.

Steve Knox, vice president of Cornelius-based The Knox Group, told the Charlotte Business Journal his team plans to start renovations on Oak Street Mill in 2024. The Knox Group has been part of the 41,000-square-foot mill building’s ownership group for years.

Knox said the opening of Cain Center for the Arts next door accelerated their long-held plans to renovate Oak Street Mill. He estimates between $6 million and $10 million will be invested into the renovations.

