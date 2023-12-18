Local

The Knox Group eyes 2024 start for renovation of downtown Cornelius property

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Knox Group is planning to start renovations to Oak Street Mill in downtown Cornelius next year. (PEADON FINEIN ARCHITECTURE)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A mill property in downtown Cornelius is about to draw new investment after another key project nearby was completed.

Steve Knox, vice president of Cornelius-based The Knox Group, told the Charlotte Business Journal his team plans to start renovations on Oak Street Mill in 2024. The Knox Group has been part of the 41,000-square-foot mill building’s ownership group for years.

$70 million development with residential units, commercial space moving forward in Cornelius

Knox said the opening of Cain Center for the Arts next door accelerated their long-held plans to renovate Oak Street Mill. He estimates between $6 million and $10 million will be invested into the renovations.

Read the full story here.

VIDEO: Organization helps residents who lost everything in Cornelius apartment fires

Organization helps residents who lost everything in Cornelius apartment fires

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read