Krispy Kreme opens first Paris store, featuring new flavors

CHARLOTTE — The French have a taste for this Carolina classic.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme said bonjour to Paris and opened a store.

According to the New York Times, nearly 500 Parisians lined up as the company’s famous ‘hot-light’ flicked on.

The doughnuts were imported from North Carolina and featured new flavors tailored to the French palate, like a fresher fruit taste for the apple doughnut and a less sweet strawberry frosting.

