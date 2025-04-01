Lagoona Bay libel lawsuit dismissed

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Lagoona Bay libel lawsuit has been dismissed.

Developer Jake Palillo originally sued Huntersville resident Noelle Burton for libel.

He claimed she made false statements on social media about the project and was seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Burton then filed a counter-lawsuit saying there was no good-faith basis for Palillo’s complaint.

She also alleged that the suit was filed to silence her political speech.

Burton’s attorney said both lawsuits have been dropped, and under the settlement, she will pay nothing to Palillo.

In September of 2023, Palillo dropped plans for the Lagonna Bay Project.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reached out to the developer for comment but has not heard back.

