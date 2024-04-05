Lake Norman-area project plan scaled back

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Plans for a large project near Lake Norman have been scaled back during a months-long public approvals process.

Cornelius-based NorthState Development is now proposing a plan to develop 480 residential units, along with commercial space, just off Exit 33 from Interstate 77. The developer is seeking to rezone and annex a 52.2-acre site at 443 Alcove Road in Mooresville to facilitate the project.

NorthState had previously proposed a development of 660 residential units and 10,000 square feet of retail space at the site before it hit a snag in the rezoning process last year.

