Lake Norman mansion returns at $12M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Lake Norman estate is back on the market, carrying a higher price tag this time.

Sitting on a secluded, 1.44-acre lot with more than 900 feet of shoreline, that Spanish-style home in Mooresville is listed for $12 million. The listing, called Puesta del Sol, went live on June 27.

The home on Rehoboth Lane, once owned by former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, was originally listed for sale in late 2023 at $10 million. It underwent a $1 million price cut last summer and came off the market later that year.

Sherry Kronjaeger Hickman, a broker with Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate, now has the listing. She said the current owners decided to pull the home last year to enjoy it for one more season. That’s after the housing market saw a slight shift in 2024 as buyers waited for an interest rate drop that never happened, she added.

