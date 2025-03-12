Lancaster City Council votes to redevelop former Springs Mill site

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster city councilmembers voted Tuesday night to take over and redevelop the site of a once-thriving downtown hub.

The former Springs Mill site spans 35 acres between Old Landsford Road and Brooklyn Avenue.

Our partners at The Herald in Rock Hill report the site closed in 2003 and was demolished the following year.

City council members said they plan to get the area cleaned up before trying to attract industrial development.

The project could also include homes, retail, and restaurants.

WATCH BELOW: Construction begins on new Hornets practice facility

Construction begins on new Hornets practice facility





©2025 Cox Media Group