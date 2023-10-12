Lancaster Co. encourages mindfulness during National Pedestrian Safety Month

LANCASTER, S.C. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be encouraging mindfulness during National Pedestrian Safety Month in October.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be joining NHTSA in reminding drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other to avoid accidents.

In 2021, 7,388 pedestrians were killed nationwide in car crashes, according to NHTSA. These deaths represented 17% of all traffic fatalities in 2021.

The NHTSA said alcohol use by drivers and pedestrians contributes to these deaths and was involved in 49% of the fatalities in 2021. An estimated 30% of pedestrians and 19% of drivers had blood alcohol levels over the legal limit.

Time of day is also a factor, with 77% of pedestrian deaths occurring during darkness. In almost a quarter of pedestrian deaths in 2021, the driver left the scene.

Practical, simple, common-sense practices by pedestrians and drivers can save lives, according to the NHTSA.

“A person is no match for a vehicle moving at any speed,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Under normal circumstances, the two should never meet. If pedestrians and drivers follow these rules, accidents, injuries, and deaths can be avoided. We want pedestrians and drivers to get where they’re going safely. We don’t want any family to suffer the loss of a loved one in an avoidable accident.”

