Lancaster County to celebrate Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Next week is the National Sleep Foundation’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. The week dedicated to preventing crashes is set to take place from Nov. 5 until Nov. 11.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017, 50,000 people were injured in collisions involving drowsy drivers, and nearly 800 people died in 91,000 crashes involving drowsy drivers reported to the police.

NHTSA said drowsy driving wrecks are preventable, and simple measures can help us avoid falling asleep at the wheel.

The three factors often associated with drowsy driving crashes are that they often occur between midnight and 6:00 a.m. or in the late afternoon; they commonly involve a driver with no passengers who simply runs off the road without braking; and many occur on rural roads.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, car wrecks are the second-leading cause of death among teens in the United States.

Drivers should be aware of the signs of drowsiness, which include difficulty focusing, frequent blinking, heavy eyelids, nodding, yawning, and rubbing of the eyes. Other signs include a lack of memory of the last few miles driven, missing directional signs and exits, and drifting or hitting the rumble strips on the right shoulder of the road. Microsleeps are brief periods of loss of consciousness.

The NHTSA said ways to avoid drowsy driving include routinely getting adequate sleep, particularly before a planned long drive. Don’t drink alcohol before driving. Alcohol increases drowsiness and causes its own impairment. Make sure your medications do not cause drowsiness. Avoid driving during normal sleepiness or sleep periods, like late afternoon or between midnight and 6:00 a.m. If possible, take a companion with you on the trip.

“Fighting sleep is hard, and it’s dangerous and sometimes deadly when you’re behind the wheel,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “It’s also totally preventable. Prepare yourself for the trip by getting plenty of sleep. If you’re getting sleepy, quit driving until it’s safe to continue. Never try to convince yourself you can make it to your destination. Our teenage drivers have lots going on with school, sports, and sometimes work. Parents should make sure their teens get plenty of sleep and are educated about the dangers of drowsy driving.”

Anyone with information about a drowsy driving case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

