Land acquisitions pave way for more residential development in Charlotte region

CHARLOTTE — Several land acquisitions made recently across the Charlotte region will pave the way for new residential development in the year ahead.

Among those deals are two sites in York County and another in Gaston County bought by national builder Meritage Homes for three separate projects that will total nearly 550 residences. Site work is underway at each, with sales slated to begin in 2025.

In Waxhaw, Shea Homes recently acquired about 227 acres off Providence Road for its proposed mixed-use project consisting of 231 townhomes, 155 single-family detached homes and 96 cottages. A groundbreaking could take place late this year.

In Charlotte, land purchased by NewStar Asset Management will bring 126 townhomes to the Mountain Island area. And Providence Group Capital snapped up 5.9 acres next to the Kimbrell’s Furniture store on South Boulevard for a development that will include more than 70 townhomes in lower South End.

Multiple rezoning petitions are also in the works that, if approved, would keep the area’s residential pipeline flowing.

For a closer look at these projects and more of the latest residential development news across the Charlotte area, check out CBJ’s monthly real estate roundup here.

VIDEO: Neighbors concerned with fate of historic building after rezoning request filed for apartments

Neighbors concerned with fate of historic building after rezoning request filed for apartments





©2024 Cox Media Group